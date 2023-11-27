Logitech's K400 Plus wireless keyboard is almost half price this Cyber Monday

There's some great savings to be made on a range of gaming and tech items this Cyber Monday, so you've come to the right place to find the best deals.

Keyboards aren't just for PC and if you're getting tired of slow fiddliness of a virtual keyboard when searching on TV or trying to type in chat in an MMO on console then Logitech's K400 Plus wireless keyboard is ideal. This Cyber Monday, it's been reduced by almost half price from Amazon UK where it's down to £23.90. In the US, you can get it for even cheaper at just $18.99.

UK

US

While this keyboard can also be used with PCs and laptops, it's really designed to make life easier when interacting with other devices that don't come with a keyboard, such as your TV or console.

It comes with a multi-touch trackpad to the side so instead of awkwardly setting up a mouse on the sofa you can navigate your TV with the keyboard on your lap.

The K400 Plus comes with a USB receiver that's easy to plug and play but it also supports Bluetooth meaning you can also connect it to your phone or tablet for typing. While it does require AAA batteries (included), the good news is that it should last you 18 months, and you can also turn it off to ensure it lasts even longer.

