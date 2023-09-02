If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Little Nightmares 3 doesn't have couch co-op to preserve "atmosphere and immersion"

"It was important that we stuck to online co-op only rather than traditional party aspects."

Little Nightmares 3
Image credit: Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Horror master Supermassive Games has revealed that the reason Little Nightmares 3 only features online co-op is to ensure playing with a friend doesn't detract from the horror game's signature "atmosphere and immersion".

Whilst co-op was "the most requested feature from fans" and something the team was keen to implement, Supermassive said that it needed to balance the fun of sharing the spooky happenings with ensuring playing with a pal didn't ameliorate the tension.

Let's Play Little Nightmares 2 - TEACHER'S PET! Little Nightmares 2 PS5 Gameplay.

"Co-op was the most requested feature from our fans, so it was really important for us to give them that," Bandai Namco producer Coralie Feniello told GamesRadar. "I do think that it will add a layer to the game as well, by letting you experience it with a friend.

"But at the same time, we really want the player to experience it as they want. So that's why we kept single player, so if you don't play online co-op you would be able to play with AI with you."

"We've been asked questions about online versus couch co-op," added game director Wayne Garland. "Couch is something that we considered, but again, when you come back to the atmosphere and the immersion that we're trying to elicit through Little Nightmares, I think it was important for us that we stuck to our online co-op only rather than traditional more party aspects."

The Dark Pictures anthology studio Supermassive Games is developing Little Nightmare 3 for release in 2024 on PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch