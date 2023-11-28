Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

Layoffs hit Galaxy on Fire, Chorus developer Fishlabs

Embracer axes 50 jobs, sources say - more than half the studio.

Tom Phillips
Fishlabs is the latest developer to see layoffs as part of the ongoing cuts at parent company Embracer, Eurogamer understands

Sources close to the studio informed Eurogamer of the layoffs today, after team members were told this morning. Around 50 positions are thought to be affected.

Eurogamer has contacted Embracer for comment.

Today's layoffs leave Fishlabs downsized for the forseeable future, Eurogamer understands. The developer previously had 95 staff, with a handful recently let go in September after a smaller project based on internal IP was cancelled.

Now, more than half the remaining team have been laid off, sources say - after Embracer told staff members that it was no longer moving forward with the developer's main project.

Fishlabs most recently released Chorus in 2021. Embracer subsequently stated that the game had not reached sales expectations.

The studio also assists with development work undertaken elsewhere, such as the Nintendo Switch ports of Saints Row The Third and Saints Row 4: Re-Elected, and the Xbox port of Valheim.

Eurogamer sources described the announcement as a surprise, especially so close to the end of the year. There's concern too for staff currently working in Hamburg on foreign work visas.

Earlier this month, Embracer confirmed it had laid off 900 staff over the past quarter, around five percent of its overall workforce, as part of its "comprehensive restructuring programme" announced in June.

These layoffs include job losses at Tomb Raider developer Crystal Dynamics and Mythforce developer Beamdog, as well as reports that TimeSplitters developer Free Radical Design is being shuttered.

