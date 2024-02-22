Interactive documentary Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story arrives next month

To borrow from Game of Thrones, Minter is coming (please read that in Ned Stark's voice). Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story - an interactive documentary experience for PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Switch - will release next month, on 13th March.

Coming from Digital Eclipse, this upcoming release invites us all to take a little trip back in time, to "an era of cassette tapes, photocopied zines, and README.TXT", as it tells the story of the British game designer's career. So, expect plenty of psychedelia, radioactive sheep, mutant camels and more.

Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story | Launch Trailer Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story | Launch Trailer.

Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story will include 42 classic games from across eight different platforms. An interactive timeline will reach all the way back to some of Minter's earliest work on the Sinclair ZX81 and Commodore VIC-20, before heading onto projects for the Spectrum, Commodore 64, Atari 800, the Atari ST line of computers and Atari's Jaguar console of the 90s.

As well as all that, Digital Eclipse has also updated Gridrunner with modern graphics and sound for the occasion. You can watch a little teaser for Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story in the video above.

Digital Eclipse, you may recall, is also the brains behind The Making of Karateka documentary game. Our Donlan called this particular release "wonderful" and I have no doubt that the team will be able to recapture that magic again with its Jeff Minter project.

Meanwhile, for more from Jeff Minter, be sure to check out Martin Robinson's excellent interview with the man himself, which is aptly titled Curry with the GOAT.