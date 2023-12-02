Infinite Borders – "one of East Asia's most popular mobile strategy games" – is now available worldwide

Infinite Borders – "one of the most popular mobile strategy games in East Asia", according to publisher/developer NetEase – is now available on mobile and PC worldwide.

"With tens of millions [of] downloads to date", strategy game Infinite Borders tasks you with leading armies in the Three Kingdoms era of Chinese history. Here, you'll fight alongside legendary heroes like Cao Cao, Liu Bei, and Lu Bu and use "mighty warriors to form unique teams, allowing for diverse combinations of generals and battle tactics to defeat your enemies and conquer territory".

The game feature of Infinite Borders!

"The world of Infinite Borders is genuinely grand to behold, with a 2.25 million grid map, allowing for truly immersive play in its ancient world," NetEase teases. "You can command troops into battle in this land, with over 300 Generals available for our collection. It’s possible to take on many roles, such as Fighter or Farmer, Diplomat or Spy, offering you many avenues to victory. Not only will you lead armies in this epic world, but you can also build and manage your estate, earning you resources in the process."

The developer is keen to press that there is a "total level playing field" because there are "no VIP advantages", which means the game rewards "skill" and "will test your strategic muscles at every turn".

"Not only can you fight other players, but you can also join Alliances, allowing you to fight alongside people from different countries," the company explains.

To celebrate the release on PC, expect several in-game events between now and the end of the month.

Infinite Borders is theoretically available on PC via Steam, and on both the App and Google Play mobile stores. However, it still shows as "coming soon" on Steam even though it was supposed to go live yesterday.

NetEase recently announced the creation of new studio Anchor Point, which will be led by Control lead designer Paul Ehreth with a focus on building "action-adventure experiences that take risks and journey deep into uncharted territory".