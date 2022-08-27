If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Indie mining game Dome Keeper gets a September release date

Dome sweet dome.
Dome-Keeper
Bippinbits

Indie mining action game Dome Keeper will release on 27th September.

In anticipation of the full release - which will be coming to Steam - developer Bippinbits will be taking down its free playable demo on 5th September, so don't hang about if you've been meaning to try it.

Dome Keeper - Official Gameplay Trailer | gamescom 2022

Dome Keeper - once known as Dome Romantik - boasts "beautiful updated pixel art, atmospheric music and sound" and sees you defend your dome from wave after wave of hostile attacks in this roguelike survival miner. Inbetween attacks, you need to dig beneath the surface in search of valuable resources which can be used to make upgrades to help you stay alive and "make it to the next world".

"Dome Keeper is a thrillingly bad time," Donlan wrote in his recent Dome Keeper preview. "You know this sort of game: claustrophobic, tense, mercilessly well designed. A sharp design. The best kind of awful.

"At first, playing the recent demo, I was like: hey, this is SteamWorld Dig! Kind of. I'm on an strange planet, protected by a funny little dome. There's a tunnel leading down, so down I go. I hit rock and start to drill. The rock breaks. Sometimes it contains gems, which I can haul back up to the dome to be processed. Sometimes I'm just making empty tunnels. The walls around me alive with possible riches. Where do I want to dig next?"

