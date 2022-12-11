Hubris is an undeniably gorgeous VR adventure but its beauty is only skin deep

Playing the Early Access build for Hubris for this week's episode of VR Corner (above) was a great lesson in not judging a book by its cover.

I quickly fell in love with this brand new VR survival adventure game thanks to its incredibly gorgeous visuals and simple-to-grasp yet satisfyingly speedy movement schemes. Oh, and also the weirdly penis-y rope-bridge things that made me laugh until I cried.

Unfortunately it's not all sunshine and roses though. The gorgeous visuals of the games' opening section are soon replaced by standard, gloomy, sci-fi corridor interiors, and this robs the game of its 'wow' factor quite significantly. The core gameplay can be rather simplistic and repetitive too, with big pacing issues appearing due to forced scavenger hunts and lengthy periods where you have to stand around and listen to other people talk.

The gunplay is lacking too, with weapons feeling sluggish and weightless and there's little impact to your attacks. I counted around six different enemies types in the two hours I played for, which is a good number, but the majority of these acted like mindless homing missiles while the few humanoid enemies I did fight seemed to be devoid of all but the most basic of AI.

It really is a shame because there's a lot of potential here for a great action adventure game. Sadly though, after playing the first two hours of the game, it feels like beauty truly may only be skin deep when it comes to Hubris.