The 2.0 update to Cyberpunk 2077 reworked a lot of content, including the addition of a toggle button for Sandevistan cyberwear.

This means you can make Edgerunner David Martinez proud by activating your Sandevistan to run around and murder multiple enemies, then toggle it off to see them all drop at once. Even better than this, you can actually use the same type of Militech Apogee Sandevistan that David uses in the Cyberpunk anime, and it just so happens to be the best Sandevistan in the game!

To help you get to your slo-mo murdering quicker, we've detailed how to get the best Sandevistan in Cyberpunk 2077 below, and have quickly went over how to use the Sandevistan.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty -- New Ways to Play.Watch on YouTube

How to get the best Sandevistan in Cyberpunk 2077

If you're starting a fresh playthrough, you have to wait a while to guarantee finding the best Sandevistan, as the Apogee Sandevistan is available at Ripperdoc clinics after reaching character Level 40. Head to any Ripperdoc in Night City to install the best Sandevistan for 118,681 Eurodollars.

We also recommend waiting to install it until you have Level 50 Street Cred so that the Apogee Sandevistan is a guaranteed Iconic variety.

Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projekt RED

This may seem a bit pricey at the beginning of the game, but unless you've went on a recent spending spree, you should have more than enough saved up by the time you're Level 40.

You can also find an Apogee Sandevistan in certain loot pools (like a random box in the main building featured during the 'Disasterpiece' main mission), but these loot pools are random, and if you aren't character Level 40 and Street Creed Level 50, you won't get the Tier 5 Iconic variant of the Apogee Sandevistan even if it does spawn.

There are other Sandevistans you can find and install at Ripperdocs in the meantime while you wait to get to these levels. They aren't as good, but they still let you slow time to unleash your firepower.

How to use the Sandevistan in Cyberpunk 2077

Once you have a Sandevistan installed in the 'Operating System' part of your Cyberwear, all you have to do to use it is press LB + RB on Xbox, L1 + R1 on PlayStation, or hold 'E' on PC.

The David Martinez way is to kill everyone you can during the slow-mo, but you can also use it to retreat from sticky situations and heal up if you need to.

Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projekt RED

Past the Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update, you can now press the activation button again to manually stop the Sandevistan, allowing you to save up that charge for another wave of enemies.

Lastly, it's now been altered so you can activate a Sandevistan at any charge level, so no need to wait around for it to refill between attacks.

Hope you have fun using the Sandevistan!