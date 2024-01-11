Hitman: Blood Money - Reprisal shoots onto Nintendo Switch this month

Hitman: Blood Money - Reprisal will launch on Nintendo Switch in two weeks time, on 25th January.

This release will be a souped up version of IOI's 2006 title Hitman: Blood Money. It promises a host of improvements across 12 "highly-replayable" missions, including new features such as Instinct Mode, an ever-present minimap, and an array of gameplay improvements inspired by later games in IOI's Hitman series. Of course, outfit changes and using as many different weapons and/or methods as you can is fully encouraged.

Here is a little trailer for it all, showing off some shenanigans across the globe. While I have no interest in becoming an assassin myself, I am rather jealous of Agent 47's travel opportunities.

Hitman: Blood Money - Reprisal Hits Nintendo Switch on January 25th. Here's a quick look at what is in store.

Those interested can pre-order Hitman: Blood Money - Reprisal over on the Nintendo eShop now. On its release, Hitman: Blood Money - Reprisal will cost £19.99 / $29.99 / €24.99, although if you choose to pre-order, you will get a 15 percent discount. The shop currently has the game listed for £16.99 here in the UK, with this offer running until 24th January.

The game, which was announced for Switch and mobile in October, made its debut on iOS and Android last November.

For more on the Hitman series as a whole, be sure to check out our Bertie's interview with IO co-owners Christian Elverdam and Hakan Abrak. Besides their recent World of Assassination release, there is also discussion about the studio's upcoming James Bond project, their first impressions of Hitman, and their roundabout routes into the industry.