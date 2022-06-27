Hideo Kojima once planned superhero project much like Amazon's The Boys

Death Stranding's Hideo Kojima has revealed he was once cooking up a project similar to Amazon's superhero series The Boys.

"I quit after three episodes of season one," Kojima wrote on Twitter, discussing the series. "I thought I'd watch the rest of the show. Actually, I watched a few episodes that were delivered at the time when I was about to start a project that I had been warming up for a long time and put it on hold because the concept was similar (different settings and tricks)."

Kojima went on to state his project would have been a "buddy (male/female) thing with a special detective squad facing off against legendary heroes behind the scenes." As well as this, Kojima had none other than Hannibal's Mads Mikkelsen in mind as his leading man.

"Today, when superheroes continue to be mass-produced in the entertainment industry, this drama was to be a radical hard-boiled action film, neither hero nor villain, with an astonishingly black joke setup and a worldview that is the opposite of what we are used to," Kojima continued.

"Well, what I had planned stayed in my mind only, so I didn't incur any cost for labour, material, research, or anything like that."

There was no mention by Kojima of whether he might return to the idea in the future.

Kojima was in the news recently following his spot at the Xbox and Bethesda showcase earlier this month. Here, it was officially announced that Kojima is working on a brand-new project with Xbox, which will harness the company's cloud technology.

"It's a completely new game, one that no one has ever experienced or seen before," Kojima said at the time. "I've waited very long for the day I could finally start to create it. With Microsoft's cutting-edge cloud technology and the change in the industry's trend it has now become possible to challenge myself to make this never-before-seen concept.

"It may take some time, but I'm looking forward to teaming up with Xbox Game Studios and hope to bring you some exciting news in the future! Thank you!"