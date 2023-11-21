Here's 22 minutes of Dave the Diver dev's PvPvE zombie adventure Nakwon

Back in September, Dave the Diver studio Mintrocket unveiled Nakwon: Last Paradise, a 16-player stealth-survival extraction game set on the streets of Seoul amid an undead apocalypse, and now - with a public pre-alpha playtest looming - it's shared 22 minutes of gameplay.

Nakwon is a game of two parts; the primary focus is Scouting, requiring players (either solo or in a team of two) to leave the titular safe zone in order to scavenge for resources out in the city. Being a PvPvE experience, the threats outside are twofold: there're the zombies - which can't be killed, meaning stealth is key to survival - alongside other human scavengers, who'll either need to be avoided or set upon with makeshift weaponry (firearms are a scare commodity).

Players can come and go as they like, meaning once they're satisfied with their haul, they can return to the safe zone, where Nakwon's more simulation-focused activities occur. Here, hard-gained resources can be sold for money, which is used to increase Citizen Grades and secure better priveliges and benefits. "Every day, you must decide whether to go out for Scouting or staying inside," Mintrocket explained previously. "But, you must consistently secure more food to avoid starvation and make the best choice whenever an unexpected event occurs."

Nakwon: Last Paradise gameplay footage.

Nakwon's announcement in September was accompanied by a brief teaser trailer showing a smattering of in-game footage, but developer Mintrocket has now shared 22 minutes of early gameplay specifically highlighting the Scouting side of play. This latest trailer arrives alongside the news that Nakwon: Last Paradise will get its first public pre-alpha playtest on Wednesday, 28th November at 5pm PST - that's 1am on 30th November if you're in the UK - running until Sunday, 3rd December at 11:59pm PST. The playtest is free, available via Steam, and places are unlimited.

“As we continue to improve Nakwon's multiplayer experience, we hope community collaboration will be a core part of our development process," game director Jang Kyoung Han said of today's news. "We're still very early on in playable development - this playtest is by no means representative of our planned final product - but we're excited to share our journey with players and hear their initial feedback."

A "more robust" public test is planned for some time in 2024, after Mintrocket has implemented player feedback from this initial session.