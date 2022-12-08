Help Ian celebrate 'HigTen', his 10 year Eurogamer anniversary by joining his 7 hour community-based stream

It's my birthday! Kind of... So it turns out Saturday the 10th of December marks my 10 year anniversary working as a video producer for Eurogamer! Wow, doesn't time fly and all that. Anyway, to celebrate the occasion, I'd love for you all to join me for HigTen, an epic, 7 hour community stream that'll take place over on our YouTube channel!

I don't get paid to work on Saturdays though, so instead, HigTen will be kicking off tomorrow (Friday, December 9th) and it'll be running from 10am GMT all the way through until clocking off work time at 5pm GMT. There'll be cakes, forfeits and lots of fun but most importantly, I'll also be using this time to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

You can watch the stream here in this window, but you'll have more fun watching it over on YouTube where you can read all the comments too!

But what is HigTen? You might be wondering. Well, aside from an opportunity to eat cake and raise money for an incredibly worthwhile cause, it's also a celebration of you lot, the Eurogamer community. Without your video views and comments and shares over the last 10 years, I simply wouldn't be in what is basically my dream job right now, and I'm super grateful to every one of you out there for keeping me fed and watered for an entire decade!

With that in mind, I've chosen four video games to play with the Eurogamer community on stream and to make it extra easy for as many people to join as possible, I've picked games that are not only free-to-play (so you don't even need to have online passes), but also ones that will also allow the largest amount of people to join in the fun too. Here's the schedule and details on how you can get involved with each game. Remember to get them downloaded and updated as soon as possible in order to avoid disappointment on the day:

The first game on the list is a wonderfully dark and very funny Trivia game that Zoe, Aoife and I often play on Members Only streams with our paid supporters. All you need in order to play Murder Trivia Party is access to a web broweser, either on a computer or a phone. Just go to Jackbox.tv and, when prompted, enter the room code that I'll display on stream. Murder Trivia Party has a maximum of 10 main players so it's first come, first served, but there's room for an audience of hundreds so even if you don't make it into the main event, you can still play along and influence the game by voting for or against your favourite players!

Everyone has heard of Fortnite and, thanks to the fact that's it's free-to-play and available on basically every gaming system ever with crossplay, it means up to 100 of you could potentially be battling it out for a Victory Royale on stream. Joining a custom match of Fornite can be a bit fiddly though - from the 'Play' menu where you see your character, you need to open the 'change' menu, which is done with the Square button on PlayStation, the X button on Xbox and the Y button on Switch. No idea what it is on PC though, sorry. This will take you to the 'Discover' tab, where you can chose game modes. On the bottom right of the screen you should then see an option for 'Custom Key'. Press the appropriate button for that and enter the key that I'll announce on stream. Once done, everyone who has input that code will be matchmade into the same lobby.

Prepare for RAAAAAAGE! Fall Guys is crossplay and also available on pretty much every recent gaming system you can think of so whether you're on a Switch, PC or even an Xbox One, you'll still be able to play! This one only allows up to 60 players in a lobby at one time though, so be warned, it may get busy! To join a custom match of Fall Guys, keep an eye out for the custom code that I'll announce on the day and then navigate your way to the 'Custom Games' section by chosing the 'Show Selector' option from the main home menu. Choose to join a custom game, enter the code and then wait for the carnage to commence!

Finally, it's my favourite game for running custom matches on. Sadly PUBG is a bit fussy with crossplay and will only match controller players with controller players. This means you'll only be able to join via a PC if you set up a free Stadia account and play using a controller from there. PUBG is available on Xbox One, Xbox X/S, PS4 and PS5 but not on Switch. To join a custom lobby of PUBG, navigate to the 'Customs' section of the main menu and look for my lobby. It'll show up as something like 'NORMAL MODE/Default Settings/Higtown32'. Once you've clicked on that, you'll be asked for a password which I'll reveal during the stream.

Word of warning; in order to play in PUBG custom matches you must first complete some mandatory training missions which can be quite lengthy. Get those done as soon as possible if you've never played the game before but want to join because you'll be locked out of customs until they're complete.

And that's about it! Please do come along and, if you're able, donate to Cancer Research UK and hopefully I'll get to see one or some or even better, all of you in the stream tomorrow. Oh, and if you see me on the battlegrounds, please go easy on me, it's going to be a very long day!