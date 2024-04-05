Grab a Nintendo Switch OLED for its lowest ever price

Nintendo Switch OLED consoles are down to their lowest ever price at Amazon UK.

The Neon Blue/Neon Red Switch OLED is now just £259.95 - that's the same price as a standard Switch console. The regular price for a Switch OLED is £309.99, which means you're saving £50 overall. We've seen the OLED version drop to as low as £280 in the past, but £260 is the cheapest Switch OLED deal we've seen so far.

Nintendo Switch OLED consoles feature a bigger and brighter 7-inch OLED screen, as well as enhanced audio and 64GB of internal storage. Its improved docking station also features a wired LAN port. So if you've been thinking of upgrading from your standard Switch or Switch Lite, or you want to buy one for the first time, now is a great time to get one for a real bargain.

Due to popular demand, it might take 1-4 weeks for your order to be dispatched, but it's still totally worth buying now if you really want one for such a great price. We're not sure how long this deal will stick around for and Nintendo don't reduce the price of their consoles very often.

The £50 discount is not being applied to the white Neon Switch OLED. If you're after the best saving on the white Switch OLED, or a Nintendo Switch bundle, check out our guide to the best Nintendo Switch deals for more of the latest offers.

If you decide to pick up this Neon Nintendo Switch OLED deal from Amazon, check out our best cheap Nintendo Switch games guide so you can save even more on your Switch game library.

And if 64GB isn't enough storage for you, check out Digital Foundry's best SD cards for Nintendo Switch guide, so you can store even more of your favourite games on your handheld console.