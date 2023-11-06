Get the PS5 Pulse 3D wireless gaming headset for just £67 from Amazon

The Black Friday sales period is the best time to snatch any gaming and tech items that have caught your eye during the previous months, as retailers seem more than happy to slash prices on so many products.

Amazon are one of the big swingers when it comes to discounting stuff for Black Friday, and although the big day remains over a fortnight away, they've discounted the PS5 Pulse wireless gaming headset to just £66.99. This is over £20 off the usual retail price. What's even better is that the discount applies to all three colour variations of the headset, so the choice is yours.

This headset is an official Sony product, so connectivity and performance is totally hassle-free. And with the support of 3D audio in the latest PS5 games, you're going to have a much more immersive experience than if you used any standard wired or wireless headset here.

Also, there are hidden noise-cancelling microphones so playing with your friends is a breeze. You can connect with both PS4 and PS5 consoles, and the battery life lasts up to 12 hours, so this is plenty for a few extended gaming sessions before having to charge up the headset again.