Get the new Meta Quest 3 VR headset for £31 a month from EE

Meta is now onto its third generation of the Quest virtual reality headset, with this latest version having higher resolution screens, more RAM, and a maximum of 512GB of storage.

Buying a new Meta Quest 3 will cost you just over £450 at the moment, which isn't exactly cheap. If you are looking to get a Quest 3, EE have an impressive bundle that you can get on a monthly contract to help spread the cost of your new VR setup for £31 a month and £20 upfront:

In this bundle you get the 128GB memory variant of the new Meta Quest 3, which also features a Snapdragon XR2 Gen2 processor, 8GB of RAM and 90Hz refresh rates on the 2064 x 2208 per eye screens. The Quest 3 also comes with the Touch Plus controllers and AA batteries.

While there are plenty of good VR games available on the Meta Quest shop, and you also get the excellent Asgard’s Wrath 2 for free, you'll get access to even more great games with the 24 months of Game Pass Ultimate, which will give you instant access to games like Halo Infinite, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends and Starfield over cloud streaming. It's also great if you already have a PC or Xbox and can get all the games and perks on those systems too.

Image credit: Oculus Studios

If you're playing those Xbox games with Game Pass streaming and the virtual 2D display you'll want to use a normal controller, so it's helpful that this bundle also throws in an Xbox wireless controller. You also get access to EE's Gamer’s Data Pass, which lets you stream games or watch Twitch streams without cutting into your data allowance. You also get the Video Data Pass which is the same but for apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

The overall cost of this bundle after the two years comes to £764. If you were to individually buy the headset for £455, and 24 months of Game Pass Ultimate for £13 a month you'd spend £767 in total. That's slightly more than the cost of this bundle over the two years, so you essentially get the controller for free and the perks of the Gamer's and Video passes.

