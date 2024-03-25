Get the Corsair K70 Pro keyboard for £100 before the deal ends today

It's the final day of the Amazon Spring Sale, so there's still time to grab some great deals on gaming accessories before it ends at midnight tonight.

There have been lots of great deals to help you upgrade your gaming setup, and this deal on the Corsair K70 RGB Pro mechanical keyboard, which actually started just before the Spring Sale, looks set to end tonight.

This Spring sale price is only £1 more than the K70 Pro's lowest-ever-price, and it's the cheapest it's been in 2024:

You get a very sleek keyboard here with the white keycaps and grey metal colourway, and with highly customisable per-key RGB with on-board memory storage for the different profiles, you can really make this keyboard match the vibe of your setup.

As for how the board will feel, you get Corsair's OPX optical switches which are excellent for competitive gaming due to the instant transmission time. The keys have a slightly higher actuation point of 1.0mm, which shortens the amount you have to press to activate the switch, and there's also a shorter 3.2mm travel distance for faster all-round inputs.

You get all the benefits of a full-size keyboard too, with the number pad, F-row and dedicated media keys. There's also a media control wheel in the top-right, and keys to switch off the lighting and lock certain keys to avoid any wrong inputs when gaming. You also get a detachable magnetic palm rest to help you stay comfortable when typing.

Corsair makes excellent gaming peripherals, and Digital Foundry ranks the Corsair K70 Max as the best mechanical keyboard for gaming right now. The K70 RGB pro is very similar to the Max, and for £100 is an excellent deal.

