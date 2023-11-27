Get a free Cyber Monday £5 gift card from ShopTo with any purchase

There's plenty of deals to take advantage of thisCyber Monday, whether that's on big gaming and tech items or even just small but meaningful savings.

ShopTo's Cyber Monday promotion is very much that where any single item you purchase today will come with a free £5 gift card to save off your next purchase.

This promotion really does apply to any purchase, whether that's a PS5 DualSense controller, the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass, or the very cheapest item from the store, a £5 PlayStation Store gift card.

This offer only applies to buying a single item and you will only be able to get this gift card today once, although you might be able to try with different accounts. The £5 gift card can also only be redeemed if your next purchase has a minimum value of £40 and must be used by 29th February 2024.

It's only a small saving then and the minimum spend requirement on the next purchase means anything prices just under £40 won't be eligible, but you'll still be able to take £5 off items like the already discounted Pulse 3D Wireless Headset, Star Wars Jedi Survivor: Deluxe Edition, or Mortal Kombat 1: Premium Edition, for example.

For more deals, be sure to follow our Cyber Monday deals live blog for all the latest gaming and tech offers as they happen so you don't miss out.