Fortnite: How to Find Winterberg and Sgt Winter

Fotnite Winterfest is upon us, and it's a riot of snowy festive fun. If you want to get an early lead in Fortnite Battle Royale this Christmas, when you're leaping out of the bus, find Winterberg and Sgt Winter.

Here's a quick guide on how to do just that, but be aware, while it's easy to take Sgt Winter down, there will almost certainly be other players on the island trying to steal your prizes. Take care out there!

Oh, and while you're on the island, be sure to blast open all of the presents (especially the huge green ones) for bonus loot.

How to find Winterberg and Sgt Winter

When you know what you're looking for, it's easy to land on Winterberg from the bus. | Image credit: Eurogamer, Epic Games

On the bus, look to a small island offshore at the northmost point of the map. Winterberg is a small circular island with an icy low patch in the centre, and raised snowy banks supporting several buildings around the edges.

Once you have landed on the island, Sgt Winter is very easy to spot. Listen for his loud chortles and "ho, ho, ho" noises and engage him as soon as you're ready. He won't aggro until you attack him.

Once he's down, hack open the presents in the middle of the island for extra loot (target the room-sized green boxes in particular).

As you approach be sure to scope for other players that will surely have the sime idea as you. | Image credit: Eurogamer, Epic Games

Afterwards, you will need to swim a bit to get back to the mainland, but once you know the location and layout of the island, it's very easy to rinse the place for a few good guns and then start paddling before the circle starts to close.

Landing here will help with your Winterfest challenges, specifically ones that require you to land in snowy zones, and one that asks you to land on Winterberg and finish in the top 20.

Poor Sgt Winter, just tring to have a quiet Winterfest on his own personal island. | Image credit: Eurogamer, Epic Games

Hopefully this quick guide helps you to get into the top 20 and beyond this Winterfest! We've only managed top three so far, but let us know if you get a win after landing on Winterberg.