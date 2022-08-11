Forspoken trailer getting rough response online

Forspoken trailer getting rough response onlinePerhaps Frey should have not-spoken instead...
So let me get this straight. I'm somewhere that's not what I would call the Eurogamer office. I'm seeing my name printed on the site. And... oh yeah I'm writing meme round-ups for Eurogamer. Yeah okay that is something I do now.
I'm sorry, I couldn't resist. The latest Forspoken trailer was really asking for it though.
Forspoken last made the headlines when its release date was pushed back from 11th October this year to 24th January 2023. It's back again, though this time for a more light-hearted reason.
A trailer posted on Forspoken's Twitter account this week has been raising eyebrows. It's meant to tell us more about the setting of the game and lead character Frey Holland. Instead what it manages to do is fill you up with cringe thanks to the dialogue spoken over some bits of gameplay cut together. It's been dunked on far and wide, and if you don't understand why yet, watch it for yourself.
The replies to the trailer have been, unsurprisingly, pretty savage.
And then there's a separate level of roasting - the parodies. If you want to imagine your favourite characters talking with Joss Whedon's quippy style of dialogue, then look no further.
The good hunter finds themselves somewhere that's not what they would call the waking world.
https://t.co/1CCDZjh0jK pic.twitter.com/9IpBvw06a5— wes (@funnywes) August 10, 2022
Crash Bandicoot chips in with his signature woah-erisms.
So let me get this straight— The Crystal Rodent (+18) 💗💛💙 (@SafCar009) August 10, 2022
I'm somewhere that isn't Australia
With big scary natives
And oh yeah, i'm talking to a magic mask
Yeah, woah, that's something I do now
I jump and spin
I fight big mutants
I'll probably get a bazooka next pic.twitter.com/og2yBPzq5e
Here's a dramatic reading of Superman as if Tony Hawk was actually Tony Stark.
https://t.co/riyBDxeY8X pic.twitter.com/E6Xh8Vl7XJ— 🐢 bob 📼 (@bobvids) August 10, 2022
It's more surprising that this wasn't one of the lines in Silent Hill 2.
SO let me get this straight, I just recieved a letter from my FREAKING DEAD WIFE 🙄 https://t.co/P3OJ5GiCxs pic.twitter.com/FHNelybtJU— Jokin (@Jokinspore) August 10, 2022
Ace Attorney is prime fodder for this kind of dumbfounded reaction.
So let me get this straight. I’m in a courtroom, I’m seeing freaking prosecutors with whips, and, oh yeah! I’m talking to my dead mentor.— Spreading Drizzile Propoganda (Jay) (@Jayzzile) August 10, 2022
Yeah, okay. That’s something I do know.
I cross examine people, present evidence, I’ll probably say objection next
Uh, that just happened. pic.twitter.com/LQD8t8l3eI
ProZD flexes his acting chops by adding Mario, Isabelle and Monokuma to his voiceover reel.
so let me get this straight pic.twitter.com/la80aJ6gDf— SungWon Cho (@ProZD) August 9, 2022
Solid Snake experiences the most surreal of them all. Speaking to an anime fan.
i hope nobody else did this https://t.co/ZCT9GLvVDo pic.twitter.com/0YZnhGaccY— Jake Baldino (@JakeBaldino) August 10, 2022
Just a regular day in Kamurocho for Kiryu-chan.
"There's also a crazy guy named Majima who follows me in the most strangest of ways... Aaaand he's right behind me, isn't he?" pic.twitter.com/DcywaPSA2B— Kuouo (@KuouoAicheDee) August 10, 2022
Talk about a realm reborn.
So let me get this straight: I’m somewhere that’s not what I would call Eorzea. I’m seeing freaking SIN EATERS, and oh yeah, I’m talking to a GHOST!? I go world hopping, kill jacked up monsters, I'll probably become a Lightwarden next 🤷 https://t.co/tD6B7LXMaw pic.twitter.com/CQs2swtQtd— ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) August 11, 2022
And finally, the obligatory Eurogamer contribution to the meme-train comes from our very own Chris Tapsell.
Rewatched that Forspoken trailer enough times for it to completely melt my brain now. Every email I open my internal monologue is like SO LET ME GET THIS STRAIGHT, I'm about to play this VIDEO GAME, sent to me by some RANDOM COMPANY, for my JOB?! and I get freakin PAID for this?!— Chris Tapsell (@ChrisTapsell) August 10, 2022
