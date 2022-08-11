Forspoken trailer getting rough response online

So let me get this straight. I'm somewhere that's not what I would call the Eurogamer office. I'm seeing my name printed on the site. And... oh yeah I'm writing meme round-ups for Eurogamer. Yeah okay that is something I do now.

I'm sorry, I couldn't resist. The latest Forspoken trailer was really asking for it though.

Forspoken last made the headlines when its release date was pushed back from 11th October this year to 24th January 2023. It's back again, though this time for a more light-hearted reason.

Watch on YouTube Forspoken gameplay trailer shown at State of Play, March 2022.

A trailer posted on Forspoken's Twitter account this week has been raising eyebrows. It's meant to tell us more about the setting of the game and lead character Frey Holland. Instead what it manages to do is fill you up with cringe thanks to the dialogue spoken over some bits of gameplay cut together. It's been dunked on far and wide, and if you don't understand why yet, watch it for yourself.

A beautiful and cruel new land? Twisted monsters? An array of magical abilities? Sentient jewellery!?



A beautiful and cruel new land? Twisted monsters? An array of magical abilities? Sentient jewellery!?

Welcome to the world of #Forspoken. pic.twitter.com/46diiLnQ7M — Forspoken (@Forspoken) August 8, 2022

The replies to the trailer have been, unsurprisingly, pretty savage.

https://t.co/XJKrf7a80z — Tate 🏳️‍🌈|BLM (@TR8ortot) August 9, 2022

And then there's a separate level of roasting - the parodies. If you want to imagine your favourite characters talking with Joss Whedon's quippy style of dialogue, then look no further.

The good hunter finds themselves somewhere that's not what they would call the waking world.

https://t.co/1CCDZjh0jK pic.twitter.com/9IpBvw06a5 — wes (@funnywes) August 10, 2022

Crash Bandicoot chips in with his signature woah-erisms.

So let me get this straight

I'm somewhere that isn't Australia

With big scary natives

And oh yeah, i'm talking to a magic mask

Yeah, woah, that's something I do now

I jump and spin

I fight big mutants

I jump and spin

I fight big mutants

I'll probably get a bazooka next pic.twitter.com/og2yBPzq5e — The Crystal Rodent (+18) 💗💛💙 (@SafCar009) August 10, 2022

Here's a dramatic reading of Superman as if Tony Hawk was actually Tony Stark.

https://t.co/riyBDxeY8X pic.twitter.com/E6Xh8Vl7XJ — 🐢 bob 📼 (@bobvids) August 10, 2022

It's more surprising that this wasn't one of the lines in Silent Hill 2.

SO let me get this straight, I just recieved a letter from my FREAKING DEAD WIFE 🙄 https://t.co/P3OJ5GiCxs pic.twitter.com/FHNelybtJU — Jokin (@Jokinspore) August 10, 2022

Ace Attorney is prime fodder for this kind of dumbfounded reaction.

So let me get this straight. I’m in a courtroom, I’m seeing freaking prosecutors with whips, and, oh yeah! I’m talking to my dead mentor.



Yeah, okay. That’s something I do know.



I cross examine people, present evidence, I’ll probably say objection next



I cross examine people, present evidence, I'll probably say objection next

Uh, that just happened. pic.twitter.com/LQD8t8l3eI — Spreading Drizzile Propoganda (Jay) (@Jayzzile) August 10, 2022

ProZD flexes his acting chops by adding Mario, Isabelle and Monokuma to his voiceover reel.

so let me get this straight pic.twitter.com/la80aJ6gDf — SungWon Cho (@ProZD) August 9, 2022

Solid Snake experiences the most surreal of them all. Speaking to an anime fan.

i hope nobody else did this https://t.co/ZCT9GLvVDo pic.twitter.com/0YZnhGaccY — Jake Baldino (@JakeBaldino) August 10, 2022

Just a regular day in Kamurocho for Kiryu-chan.

"There's also a crazy guy named Majima who follows me in the most strangest of ways... Aaaand he's right behind me, isn't he?" pic.twitter.com/DcywaPSA2B — Kuouo (@KuouoAicheDee) August 10, 2022

Talk about a realm reborn.

So let me get this straight: I'm somewhere that's not what I would call Eorzea. I'm seeing freaking SIN EATERS, and oh yeah, I'm talking to a GHOST!? I go world hopping, kill jacked up monsters, I'll probably become a Lightwarden next 🤷 https://t.co/tD6B7LXMaw pic.twitter.com/CQs2swtQtd — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) August 11, 2022

And finally, the obligatory Eurogamer contribution to the meme-train comes from our very own Chris Tapsell.