Final Fantasy creator debunks myth of series' name

It was a "last resort".

Final Fantasy 1 artwork
Image credit: Square Enix
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi has confirmed the origins of the series' name.

For years, myths have circulated and fans have speculated, but in a new interview to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the series, Sakaguchi gave a definitive answer.

"It's not actually all that cool a story," he said. "It was inspired by Fighting Fantasy."

Final Fantasy 35th Anniversary Special Interview | Part 1 of 2Watch on YouTube

Back when the first game was in development, the Dragon Quest series had taken off but was often shortened to "Drakue". Sakaguchi and the team wanted their game to be shortened to something using the Roman alphabet and decided upon FF.

Fighting Fantasy, however, was already trademarked. "So we reluctantly went with Final Fantasy as a last resort," he said.

Responding to urban legends about the name meaning 'the ultimate illusion', Sakaguchi explained this came from schoolchildren who sent him a postcard after being told the meaning by their teacher. "The second it arrived I said, 'We're using this!'," he said. "I really have to thank that one teacher."

Myths have circulated about the company being on the edge of bankruptcy and this game being their last shot at success, but it seems that's not true after all.

The video, which you can watch above, celebrates the series following the release of the Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters on PlayStation and Switch earlier this year.

Sakaguchi is joined by art director Kazuko Shibuya and brand manager Yoshinori Kitase.

