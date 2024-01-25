F-Zero 99 secret tracks, private lobbies added

Nintendo Switch Online game F-Zero 99 has a fresh update today that adds the ability to create private lobbies.

The update also includes a number of mysterious "secret tracks", which Nintendo says will "occasionally appear in F-Zero 99" when playing. Intriguing!

Private lobbies are now available as an option for any game mode. These let you set a four-digit passcode so you and your friends can join an individual lobby. But private lobby races won't be reflected on leaderboards, and you'll receive less EXP and fewer ticket points.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings F-Zero 99 marks the reto racer series' long-awaited return - if you're a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber.Watch on YouTube

F-Zero 99's maximum skill level has been increased from 99 to 399 and the game's maximum skill rating from S20 to S50 in today's update.

Additional content for F-ZERO 99 is now available for #NintendoSwitchOnline members!



➡ Secret Tracks

➡ Private Lobbieshttps://t.co/G2CbhxI3dZ pic.twitter.com/zYZCD9OYNe — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 25, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Eurogamer's resident F-Zero fan Ed Nightingale described the game as feeling like "a battle royale in a pinball machine" in Eurogamer's F-Zero 99 impressions. "It's an absolute rush, but I'm not sure my heart can take it."

F-Zero 99 surprise-launched as a Nintendo Switch Online exclusive last September, and has been kept updated with additional tracks and other bits and bobs. To play it, you'll just need an active Switch Online subscription - either its base or Expansion Pack tier.