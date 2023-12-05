If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Our thoughts on the GTA 6 trailer

Crime to survive.

GTA 6 protagonists Lucia and male sidekick leave a convenience store from game trailer
Image credit: Rockstar
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

This week on the Eurogamer Newscast, we discuss the first ever trailer for GTA 6 which was finally released following a tease from Rockstar, after the trailer leaked online ahead of schedule.

That means we've got a look at the game's two protagonists, its modern day Vice City setting, and the general vibe of the game's story. We also know it's set for release in 2025 across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, with no news yet of a PC release.

So what did we make of the trailer and the news? What are we hoping to see in GTA 6? And what's the future of GTA Online? Tom's away, so this week's podcast is hosted by me. I'm joined as ever by Eurogamer's Victoria Kennedy and Liv Ngan, as well as GTA Online expert Marie Pritchard from the Eurogamer guides team.

Newscast: Our thoughts on the GTA 6 trailer
Prefer to listen elsewhere? Find us on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Audible and Spotify.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

Grand Theft Auto VI

PS5, Xbox Series X/S

