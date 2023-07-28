Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Newscast: Our most anticipated games for the rest of 2023

We're halfway there!

News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
This week on the Eurogamer Newscast, we look ahead to the rest of 2023, and everything on the horizon we can't wait to play. Turns out, there's a lot to get excited about!

Can you think of the top three games you're looking forward to over the rest of the year? It's a question three of us try and answer while juggling this autumn's bulging release schedule - from Starfield to Super Mario Wonder. Can you guess which we pick?

Joining me this week are Ed Nightingale and Victoria Kennedy - let us help you plan out what to play over the coming months!

Tom Phillips

Editor-in-Chief

Tom is Eurogamer's Editor-in-Chief. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

