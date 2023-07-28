Newscast: Our most anticipated games for the rest of 2023
We're halfway there!
This week on the Eurogamer Newscast, we look ahead to the rest of 2023, and everything on the horizon we can't wait to play. Turns out, there's a lot to get excited about!
Can you think of the top three games you're looking forward to over the rest of the year? It's a question three of us try and answer while juggling this autumn's bulging release schedule - from Starfield to Super Mario Wonder. Can you guess which we pick?
Joining me this week are Ed Nightingale and Victoria Kennedy - let us help you plan out what to play over the coming months!