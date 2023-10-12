This week on the Eurogamer Newscast, we discuss Sony's newly-announced PlayStation 5 "Slim", which is set to launch in the US next month.

Repeatedly leaked, the PS5 Slim's existence was not too much of a surprise, though word that its digital version would cost more in the US and that you now need to splash out £25 to stand the console upright still managed to raise some eyebrows.

Rather than a proper mid-gen refresh, the Slim is more of a redesign - with no real incentive for existing PS5 owners to upgrade. Still, is a good resdesign? Does it position the console's digital edition as the PS5's main version? And most importantly, is standing your console vertical better? Joining me this week are Eurogamer's Ed Nightingale, Victoria Kennedy and Liv Ngan.

Newscast: Should you buy the PlayStation 5 Slim?