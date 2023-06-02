Eurogamer hiring for new Deputy Editor

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Hey again! We're currently looking for someone with the talent, ambition and experience to be the next Deputy Editor of Eurogamer. Perhaps that's you?

As the site's previous Dep Ed, I can say it's a job with a great mix of responsibility and freedom. The successful candidate will be someone able to assist in steering the site's direction, while still regularly writing and generating ideas themselves - and helping others around the site do so.

We're looking for a seasoned writer and editor able to uphold Eurogamer's unique style and values, as well as someone keen to make their mark on the website.

The role is offered with the option of being remote, or based from Eurogamer's home in sunny Brighton.

For more details on what we're looking for and how to apply, here's the full job ad.

Thanks for reading!

