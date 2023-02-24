Ellie Gibson's attempting a PowerWash Simulator world record for charity

Question: What's the longest you've played PowerWash Simulator for in one sitting? Is it a) a morning, b) an afternoon, or c) several hours because you had nothing to do that day?

If the answer is any of the above, well done, but you've got nothing on Ellie Gibson. She's about to attempt to play PowerWash Simulator for an entire day - that's 24-hours in case you've forgotten - non-stop and break a Guinness World Record in the process.

If you don't know, Ellie used to work at Eurgamer. She was here for a number of years and was eventually deputy editor. She made all the good jokes, and in fact she's still making all the good jokes, only this time as a full-time comedian, as one-half of the famous - infamous? - comedy double-act Scummy Mummies.

Ellie will attempt her washathon live on Twitch on Tuesday, 28th February, where she'll be scrubbing from 8am. She'll be joined throughout the day by special TV comedy guests Dara O'Briain, Ed Byrne, Thanyia Moore and Alasdair Beckett-King. Oh the company she now keeps!

It's all in the name of charity, of course, and specifically, Borne, a premature birth charity that's close to Ellie's heart. Borne does life-saving research that's changing the lives of mothers and babies around the world.

Ellie Gibson, as pictured this afternoon, up to her elbows in filth.

The PowerWash world record attempt is also part of a bigger charity drive to - get this - trek to Everest Base Camp, where Ellie and her Scummy Mummies partner Helen Thorn will try to break another Guinness World Record, this time for highest ever comedy gig.

"This might be the hardest and stupidest thing I've ever done," Ellie told me. "But I've run a marathon. I've given birth. I've completed Assassin's Creed Valhalla. I've got this."

If you're able to make a donation, that would be brilliant, but Ellie will be more than happy with your support on the day if you're able to pop in and say hello on Twitch.

"This is a huge challenge," she added. "Playing PowerWash Simulator will be the easy bit, as it's a great game - definitely my favourite in the high pressure water-based cleaning simulator genre. But I haven't stayed awake for 24 hours since a memorable drum and bass night in the Elephant and Castle 13 years ago, and I'd had a LOT of Lucozade.

"I'm feeling confident, though. It's for a charity that's very close to my heart, and I have a fantastic team of mods, supporters, and special guests helping me out. Also Pete has said he'll do the kids' tea."

We love you Ellie - best of luck!