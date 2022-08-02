EEK3 promises spooktacular announcement showcase of low-fi horror

EEK3 promises spooktacular announcement showcase of low-fi horrorBack from the dead.
Yes, E3 was cancelled this year, but do not fear. Another show has appeared.
Rising from the grave of E3 is EEK3, an annual indie showcase organised by Haunted PS1.
As the name would suggest, Haunted PS1 is a community dedicated to indie games that are reviving the 90s era of gaming with weird and uncanny aesthetics. EEK3 in particular focuses on retro horror games and has a penchant for the low-fi, low-poly offerings its community brings.
Calls for submissions for this year's livescream (noun, a livestream with plenty of scares) went out in March.
EEK3 2022 will be premiering on 19th August which, funnily enough, is a Fri(ght)day. Haunted PS1 posted an announcement trailer with the date on its Twitter account.
This year the spooky season starts early! Indie retro horror games showcase #EEK3 returns on Friday the 19th!— HauntedPS1 (@HauntedPs1) August 1, 2022
Showcasing a large variety of games dressed in glamorous low-fi aesthetics of the late 90s and early '00s
Get ready to celebrate COOL GAMES! #EEK32022 👻💀💿🥳 8/19/2022 pic.twitter.com/u74TWhN8zN
The previous EEK3 presentations are archived on Haunted PS1's YouTube channel if you fancy going back and rewatching them.
Times for when the showcase starts haven't been revealed yet, so we'll be keeping an eye out for when they are announced. Until then, squeak you later...
Will you support Eurogamer?
We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.