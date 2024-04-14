EA's Black Panther game will be open world, recruitment ad suggests

EA's Black Panther game will be open world.

That's according to a new job advert posted on the Electronic Arts website, which is recruiting for "principal sandbox designer" at Cliffhanger Games, which states it is "focusing on blockbuster action-adventure games and pioneering next-generation emergent storytelling beginning with Marvel's Black Panther".

"Reporting to the Design Manager, the Sr. Technical Designer Sandbox will be instrumental in designing and populating encounters, systems, and gameplay within a dynamic and evolving open world," the advertisement says.

"Drawing upon a deep understanding of technical design principles and a passion for creating immersive sandbox experiences, this role demands close collaboration with design teams, AI engineering, and technical art departments to bring our game world to life."

The role's responsibilities include contributing to a "rich, sandbox environment" and working "closely with the AI engineering team to create sophisticated AI behaviours that enhance that open-world experience". The position can be remote or based at any of EA's US locations in Seattle, California, Texas, Georgia, and Vancouver, Canada.

This isn't the only Black Panther-flavoured game in development, of course; we recently got our first good look at Amy Hennig's Captain America and Black Panther game, Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra.