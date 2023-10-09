Early Prime Day deal: Amazon's 65-inch Fire TV is down by a third to just £700

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Amazon's Prime Day sale takes place on 10th and 11th October 2023 and will include discounts on a range of items, especially games and tech. However, the company is known to begin its sales a little early, including substantial discounts on its own products.

Despite offering Kindle e-readers and Fire tablets for many years, Amazon has only recently started selling full TV sets. Its premium Omni QLED TVs have stunning quality panels, and right now the 65-inch version is down to just £699.99 for Prime Day. That's a massive £300 off the usual retail price.

It's also discounted for our American audience, available for just $589.99 at Amazon US. That's over $200 off the previous asking price.

This Omni Fire TV is jam-packed with features that you'd expect from a high-end TV these days. Its 4K QLED technology ensures vibrant colours and great colour accuracy, featured only in a handful of other sets on the market. And its HDR technology brings a wide range of colour depth and realism, with HDR10+ Adaptive support, as well as Dolby Vision IQ. With support for both HDR and HLG standards, you'll always have the best experience viewing HDR shows, movies and games.

Not only is this a smart TV, so you can access streaming apps such as Netflix, BBC iPlayer, YouTube, Prime Video, and more, there's also hands-free Alexa built-in. This makes it a breeze to open and close apps, change volume and control your TV overall.

Of course, there's a game mode to ensure your console games run smoothly and display vibrant colours. However, with Fire TV comes the ability to play games from Amazon's app store, as well as streaming titles from Luna. As a Prime member, you get access to a rotating library of games, and can purchase others that you can access straight from your sofa.