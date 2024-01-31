EA says it can't "acknowledge" Switch 2, but "new platforms are good for us"

The boss of Apex Legends and Battlefield maker EA has been asked about Nintendo Switch 2, ahead of the unannounced console's widely-expected launch later this year.

Quizzed on how Switch 2's arrival will impact EA, the company's CEO Andrew Wilson said he could "absolutely not comment on anything that has not been announced or acknowledge it in any way", before going on to say the company was pumped for "new platforms" in general.

"What I would say," Wilson told investors, "to the extent that platforms over the course of the last 20 years have come out and offered improved CPU, GPU, memory, battery life, screen resolution... where we're able to deliver more immersion for our players, particularly around our biggest franchises like FC, like Madden, like Battlefield, like Apex that has typically been very good for our business.

"Our players' ability to really experience our games at the highest level has typically worked out very well for us," Wilson continued.

"And so without commenting at all on anything around Nintendo or the Switch, I would just say new platforms are good for us, where new platforms offer improved CPU, GPU, memory, battery life, screen resolution that typically is a plus for our particular portfolio of games and the community that plays them."

The current Switch's hardware now lags significantly behind other consoles - something which has led to the Switch receiving cut-down ports of EA's sports games, with fewer features than elsewhere.

Nintendo is yet to say anything official about Switch 2, other than deny some of the reporting that has tracked the upcoming hardware's march to release.

Last week, a report detailed the expectation that Switch 2 would feature a larger eight-inch screen, though LCD rather than OLED to keep costs down.

The week before, a GDC survey revealed hundreds of developers were now working on projects for the unannounced console.

Last year, Eurogamer reported that Nintendo Switch 2 hardware capabilities were being showcased to developers around Gamescom.