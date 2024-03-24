Dragon Ball Sparkling! Zero has secured an ESRB rating as a hidden video pops up on the EU YouTube account

Dragon Ball Sparkling! Zero has secured an ESRB rating, leading to hopes the game is content-complete and we'll get a formal release date soon.

At the same time, eagle-eyed fans have noted that the Bandai Namco Europe YouTube channel has at least one unlisted video – the sister American account does not – leading to speculation that it may be a pre-prepared launch date reveal teaser.

Without formal confirmation from Bandai Namco all of this can only be taken with the requisite bucket full of salt, but some hope that we'll know more around 9th May, colloquially known as "Goku Day".

In the Bandai Namco Europe Youtube Channel they currently have 1 unlisted video 👀#SparkingZero pic.twitter.com/IO4OgFXhEf — Sparking! ZERO News (@DBSparkingNews) March 23, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Others are expecting the game to release around November time, as that would bring the release in line with Dragon Ball's 40th anniversary celebrations, whilst some hope it's some kind of tribute to the late Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama, who would have been celerating his birthday on 5th April.

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Gets an OFFICIAL ESRB Rating of "Teen". Pretty standard.#dragonballsparkingzero#DBSZ pic.twitter.com/GOtAjmzC5h — Janemba8000 (@janemba8000) March 23, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Manga legend Akira Toriyama died aged 68 earlier this month. Toriyama is best known for his work as the creator of the Dragon Ball manga, which was then adapted into numerous anime series, films, and video games. He also worked on multiple video games and was responsible for the character designs in Dragon Quest, Chrono Trigger and Blue Dragon.

For more Sparking Zero, check out the new gameplay teaser – embedded above – which dropped a few days ago.