This speedy 128GB Lexar JumpDrive S80 USB drive is a bargain in the Amazon Spring Sale

No matter what I'm doing, I always have a USB drive sat on my desk if I need one. They remain some of the most convenient means of ferrying files around with you in a size that is easily pocketable and transportable. What's more, it's also gotten to the point where you can get powerful options for low prices - take this speedy and capacious 128GB Lexar S80 JumpDrive for instance. In the Amazon Spring Sale, it's a tenner.

If you're like me, you're someone who has an awful lot of USB drives knocking around of varying indeterminate capacities of years of having them given out for nothing as freebies. A lot of those drives won't be any higher than 8GB if you're lucky. Getting a drive such as this Lexar option that boasts 128GB of space saves the hassle of plugging and unplugging tonnes of USB sticks in the hunt for one that's of a good size, as well as offering a handy speed boost for accessing data with up to 150MB/s reads and 60MB/s writes.

With a speed and capacity like this, it makes the per GB price of this Lexar JumpDrive especially incredible. It works out to 7.8p per GB, and while that isn't the cheapest we've seen on a comparable USB drive in terms of capacity, this is a much quicker drive than some of the competition, making it solid value overall. At this price, it's probably worth grabbing a couple, so then you've got a lot of speedy storage for a fantastic price.

If you want to grab a quick USB drive with lots of capacity for less in the sale, this Lexar JumpDrive S80 deal is well worth a look.