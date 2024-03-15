This dual chamber Lian Li PC-O11 Dynamic case is down to £118 from AWD-IT

Dual chamber 'fish tank' style cases seem to be all the rage at the moment, with their larger, more open form factor, designed to show off your latest build, and Lian Li's O11 Dynamic represents one of the more popular choices within this category. As luck would have it, it's also been marked down by a reasonable amount from AWD-IT - at the moment, you can grab it for £118, giving you a handy saving on its £150 list price.

This is a case that perhaps offers more of a rugged look to it, compared to other dual chamber cases from the likes of NZXT and HYTE, but the O11 Dynamic is still a looker, and with this white variant, makes it an ideal choice for the aesthetic. We've recently published a guide on how to build a white gaming PC, and if you're wanting to grab a case to help your white PC-related endeavours, this O11 Dynamic may well be a good choice. You also get lots of space for your components with that dual chamber design, and the support for everything from mATX to the bigger E-ATX motherboards gives you loads of choice for potential hardware configurations.

The O11 Dynamic also supports larger GPUs that are up to 420mm long, so you can make it the centrepiece of your case, while there are also a lot of options in terms of storage mounting, with support for up to four 2.5-inch SSDs and a pair of 3.5-inch hard drives. For extreme overclocking, you can even put in two power supplies - a true marker of the collaboration on this case betweeen Lian Li and Derbauer.

For cooling all these components, the O11 Dynamic also has support for up to three 360mm radiators, or up to nine 120mm fans, which gives you an awful lot of cooling potential, whether you opt for air or water cooling. The front I/O on offer is also reasonable with a pair of USB-A ports and a USB-C, while this case also features dust-filters on all four sides to prevent any unwanted gumph in your PC. For tidy cable managment, the motherboard tray is also angled,and there is a cable management bar on the rear side for giving you space to manage and hide unwanted mess away.

If you're after a classy dual chamber PC case for less for your next build, this AWD-IT deal on the excellent Lian LI O11 Dynamic is not to be missed.