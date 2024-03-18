This Asus dock adds a powerful GPU and more ports to your ROG Ally for £700 from Scan

I accept that this is a bit more of a niche deal than some other ones I may write up, but it's beneficial, I promise! Asus has often offered these GPU docks, which adds a powerful dedicated graphics card in an enclosure alongside a range of other ports for use with some of their Flow laptops with detachable keyboards. This particular one, however, can also work with the Asus ROG Ally, if you want to add more oomph to an excellent handheld console; right now, from Scan Computers, it's £700.

This particular ROG XG Mobile adds in an AMD RX 6850M XT, which at its time of release a couple of years ago, was one of the most powerful mobile GPUs in AMD's lineup, beating off a lot of similarly-specced options with Nvidia's RTX 3080 Ti inside, which was the comparative card at the time. When paired with the Z13 Flow laptop that was released at the same time, the ROG XG Mobile added a great deal of power to a laptop with a beefy CPU inside already. With the ROG Ally, it can add a great deal more oomph when paired with the Ryzen Z1 Extreme, and even lead to it making for a formidable small form factor gaming setup.

As well as offering a beefy GPU, the ROG XG Mobile also adds a modicum of ports to give you the option to even output to other displays, too. There's both an HDMI 2.1 port and DP 1.4 port that also supports G-Sync for outputting to an external display, as well as an SD card reader and four USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports and a USB-C for hooking up dedicated peripherals and more. For wired networking, the ROG XG Mobile also offers 2.5-gig Ethernet support for potentially snappier speeds.

If you want to grab an external GPU that also adds a lot of ports and power to your ROG Ally, this Scan Computers deal on the Asus ROG XG Mobile (2022) is not to be missed.