This 27-inch QHD BenQ MOBIUZ gaming monitor is down to £200 from Amazon right now

At the moment, we're seeing a series of new monitor types and styles enter the fray, which also means reductions are rife on more standard options which have been around for a while. This is good news for folks who want a more conventional but still powerful gaming monitor for some rather excellent prices. For instance, this respectable BenQ MOBIUZ EX2710Q option is down to £200 from Amazon, giving you a large discount with a tick-box voucher.

This BenQ panel is what we'd consider the ideal combination of screen size and resolution relative to the overall cost of a panel. 27 inches and 2560x1440 is arguably the best value for money combo, especially given the immense cost that a similarly spec'ed 4K HDMI 2.1-enabled panel will run you, even if they have come down in price by a fair bit compared to where they used to be. The fact this is an IPS screen should also lend mainstream colours to be well-represented, and viewing angles to be exemplary for the price, while its 165Hz refresh rate ensures output will be especially smooth.

There is also VRR support with AMD FreeSync Premium to offer a tear and stutter-free gaming experience, and a quoted 0.05ms response time should help this monitor to feel pretty nippy in those high intensity battles although not quite as responsive as 'Fast IPS' monitors, which will run you a little more in price. You also get both DisplayPort and HDMI outputs, suitable for a wide range of PCs, laptops and consoles, with the best performance permitted by the DisplayPort option.

In terms of its looks, this BenQ candidate is a good looking monitor with a light grey and black frame, offering a slightly left-field set of colours if you want a different look to your setup. There's support for 100x100mm VESA mounting if you don't want to use the stand that Acer provides so you can put the panel on an arm.

If you're looking for a fantastic mid-range gaming monitor to be the centrepiece of an excellent value gaming setup, this BenQ MOBIUZ EX2710Q for £200 from Amazon is well worth a look.