The best headset for gaming is back to its lowest price in the Amazon Spring sale

The Amazon Spring Sale has discounts on some of the top gaming gear out there, including one of the best headsets money can buy at the moment.

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless headset currently claims the top spot of Digital Foundry's ranking of the best gaming headsets, thanks to its sound quality, comfortable design and wide compatibility.

That quality comes at a hefty retail price of £330/$350, but thanks to the Amazon Spring Sale you can grab a pair of Nova Pro Wireless' for £269/$292 - its lowest historical price.

This version of the Arctis Nova Pro wireless is compatible with PC, PlayStation 5/4, Nintendo Switch and mobiles. One thing that really sets it apart from similar headsets like the Arctis Nova Wireless 7P and 7X is its included USB control pod. This base station basically lets you plug two systems into it at one time, and switch between them seamlessly with the press of a button. For example, you can use the headset with both a PS5 and a PC without having to plug and unplug each time you want to swap systems.

You can also listen to the headset to two sources at the same time, one over 2.4GHz wireless and one over Bluetooth, so you can take calls or listen to music while gaming.

There are lots more excellent features on the Nova Pro Wireless too. For example, it has effectively unlimited battery life, as one battery is always charging in the base station and the other is in the headset itself. If the headset runs out of charge, you can swap the two in a matter of seconds so you don't have to worry about them dying mid-match. You can have a read of Will Judd's review of the Arctis Nova headset for even more reasons to pick them up.

