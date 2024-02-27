Grab this 55-inch LG C2 OLED for just £750 with a clever discount code combo

LG currently has a bit of a deals bonanza going on the 55-inch C2 OLED - it's already marked down to £900 on their website, which is a good deal in itself, but it seems that all manner of discounts have sprung up which you can use to get varying money off, helping to bring one of the best 4K TVs for gaming down to an even better price.

So, allow me to elaborate on those varying discounts. The £900 base price is available to all, but you can stack some discounts to get it even cheaper. Previously, the 20 percent off code accessible through the likes of having a Blue Light Card and Student Beans worked, but LG has since excluded the 55-inch model from this discount. However, there are still ways and means of getting between £100 and £150 off this list price. For the most discount, you can combine a 5 percent discount code for becoming an LG member with one email address and the 10 percent referee discount to bring the price of the TV down to £750. For the referee discount, utilise another email address you have access to as the 'friend' you're referring, and it emails you a link which takes you to a valid discount code. Become an LG member yourself, and you should get another five percent code, as well as two percent off the initial £900 purchase price anyway. Selecting the two together in your basket and applying them should mean your basket looks like this:

It's a bit of a fiddly process, but it does work.

Now that's over with, let's talk product - this 55-inch C2 utilises LG's newer Evo panel which offers a much brighter image than the previous C1 model, offering increased vividity alongside already stellar contrast and deep blacks. This should also help this C2 to offer a more impactful HDR perofrmance in supported content. Its results are extraordinary, and it offers one of the most sublime images available on a television today. It's powered by a snappy Alpha 9 Gen 5 processor, while its webOS interface is slick and easy to navigate with the Magic Remote.

It's also worth noting that the C2 brings with it an absolute shedload of gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 inputs which allows for 4K at 120Hz - ideal for gaming on PS5 and Xbox Series X. You also get a few different flavours of VRR, including HDMI Forum VRR (for consoles) and both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium (for PCs). There is also support for cloud gaming services such as Nvidia GeForce Now so you may not even need a console to appreciate the C2. It also comes with a handy Game Optimiser mode which aids in customising the TV's performance to match the game you're playing so you get the best experience possible.

If you're after a capable 4K OLED TV with a hefty discount, this 55-inch LG C2 OLED from LG directly is an absolutely fantastic option.