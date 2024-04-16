Grab the marvellous Razer Huntsman V2 Analog for just £100 from Currys

Even three years after its release, the Huntsman V2 Analog from Razer remains a fantastic gaming keyboard, offering controller-like accuracy with progressive inputs on a keyboard alongside the benefits that such a premium keyboard provides with marvellous build quality and competent software. This originally retailed for £250 on its release, but right now, it can be yours for just £100 from Currys - that's a bargain.

The big thing here are those analog switches, which took the concept developed from the likes of Wooting several years before and took it mainstream. It provides progressive inputs on a key, and gives you controller-like accuracy, similar to analog sticks or triggers. This is perhaps felt most when playing racing games where you have more control over steering or throttle input, for instance, although also provides a benefit in competitive FPS titles for more precise movement. These switches do make this a bit of a noisy keyboard, but considering the Huntsman V2 Analog is likely to be used in a gaming den when you're on your own, it should be fine.

Inputs are programmed in Razer's Synapse 3 software, which is convenient and you can also choose the actuation point at which the key inputs, as well as map any key to a specific controller input, which can increase initial familiarity with using a keyboard as a controller. Otherwise, this is a well-made keyboard with a full complement of keys and handy extras including tactile media controls and a plush magnetic wristrest. You also get the fun of Razer's Chroma per-key RGB lighting for added vibrancy, which can also be controlled in Synapse.

If you're after a powerful gaming keyboard at a bargain price, look no further than this Currys deal on the Razer Huntsman V2 Analog.