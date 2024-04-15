Get this PowerColor RX 7800 XT Hellhound for £465 with an eBay discount code

The RX 7800 XT has been one of the better options in this generation of GPUs from both the red and green sides, and it's back down to a rather great price with the help of a handy eBay discount code. At the moment, the PowerColor Hellhound variant of the RX 7800 XT is down to £465 using code DEALS15 from Ebuyer's eBay store - that's down from £536. That gets you a solid price cut on a card that matches well in places against Nvidia's new RTX 4070 Super, while also being around £80-£100 cheaper, depending on variant..

In our review, we noted the 7800 XT to be an excellent performer for the price at 1440p, especially in non-RT workloads in the likes of Forza Horizon 5. Here, the RX 7800 XT managed to beat off the RTX 4070, as well as in Control, too. Against the RTX 4070 Super, the RX 7800 XT matches well in non-RT workloads, with only a couple of frames separating them in the likes of Control. In Cyberpunk 2077 without RT enabled, the RX 7800 XT actually wins against the RTX 4070 Super, which is testament to its great price to performance ratio. RT performance is an improvement over previous generations, and there are also some especially playable frame rates in the likes of Cyberpunk 2077 and Dying Light 2, even if Nvidia still holds a commanding lead with its latest cards.

The RX 7800 XT is also a handy card for content creation and similarly intensive workloads. There's support for HDMI 2.1 to connect to modern 4K 120Hz displays as well as DisplayPort 2.1 for even more future-proofed connections. There is also some solid headroom for using this card for content creation workloads with 16GB of VRAM, too, which is handy, while this PowerColor variant is perhaps one of more out there variants with illuminated fans and a more aggressive look to it.

If you're after a great GPU for 1440p gaming that packs quite the punch for less, this deal on the PowerColor RX 7800 XT Hellhound with an eBay discount code is not to be missed.