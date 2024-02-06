Get this Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 interface for £104 from Amazon right now

Sometimes one XLR port isn't enough, if you're podcasting with two microphones, or recording vocals and an instrument in the same swoop, and for that reason, the Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 has been recognised as an excellent audio interface. Currently, this marvellous bit of kit is down to £104 from Amazon, saving you a solid amount on its usual £180 list price.

As well as offering the XLR port that PCs don't come with, audio interfaces like the Scarlett 2i2 also allow you to provide phantom power for XLR microphones that require it and allow you to do some basic control over the audio source before it arrives on your computer via USB. The thing with this 2i2 model is that you get a pair of XLR ports for plugging equipment into, making it a great choice for use in a podcasting setup with twin mics.

As well as providing the benefit of a jumping-off point for more advanced setups, the Scarlett 2i2 3rd Gen also offers you direct monitoring capabilities for your audio with a headphone jack on the front. This allows you to hear what you're recording in a take, and if anything needs adjusting or doesn't sound right, then you'll know right away. Some USB microphones have this built-in with a headphone jack on them, but for some setups, having it on your interface makes more sense. If you have a microphone on a boom arm for instance, the last thing you want is another cable to be tangled in amongst the bundle you likely already have.

The 2i2 also has the benefit of offering Focusrite's 'Air' mode, which is more suited to music production than streaming use cases. Focusrite says it can breathe more life into your recordings, through boosting the mids and top end to offer a sparklier, brighter sound. With the 2i2, you have the bandwidth to plug in both an XLR for your vocals and for your guitar, for instance. It's for this reason that this particular interface has long been a go-to for artists, given its flexibility.

If you're after a capable audio interface that offers a lot of features and convenience for a good price, this Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 3rd Gen deal from Amazon is not to be missed.