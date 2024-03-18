Get this 55-inch LG B3 OLED for as low as £783 with a discount code from LG

The discounts simply keep on coming for LG tellies, as the brand gears up to release its brand new lineup in the next few weeks. We've seen some great ones already on both the C2 and G2 models, but this latest discount is for one of the newer options - a mid-range LG B3 option in 55-inch size. There are a couple of discounts to be had here - either a simple student discount, or the infamous code stack from before - which means you can get between £167 and £226 off this cracking telly.

So, first up, how do you actually get these discounts? Well, the £999 list price is what this telly currently sits at, but there are varying discounts to get money off. LG themselves are bundling a 10 percent off code at checkout initially, which get this TV down to £899.10. However, with a little bit extra work, you can get an even bigger discount. There is a student discount offer available to give you 20 percent off that list price, which brings it own to £783.22, although this is only available for those with access to Student Beans or a similar service. Adding that discount code to your basket should leave it looking like this:

The student discount is a single code....

The clever combo we've used before however with both the LG member and refer-a-friend discounts to get this B3 OLED for £832.17 still works and is open to all. The way this works is if you sign up to be an LG member, you can get 5 percent off your first order at check out - if you've already done this, use another email address you have access to that you haven't used before on LG's site for an order. For the 10 percent referee discount, utilise another email address you have access to as the 'friend' you're referring, and it emails you a link which takes you to a valid discount code which you can apply at checkout. Selecting the two together in your basket and applying them should mean your basket looks like this:

Whereas the referee and member discount requires a bit more work.

And now for the telly, itself. In the past, LG's B-series OLEDs have been the mid-range option compared to the full-fat C and G series options, and it's no different with the B3 here. The B3 uses an Alpha 7 Gen 6 processor, and offers less internal smarts in the remote control, lacking the voice search of the C3. The other big miss here is the non-Evo panel, which the C3 makes use of for higher brightness, and the fact it comes with only a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports, compared to the full complement of four offered on the C3.

The fact is though is that this is still an LG OLED, which should offer some class-leading performance with deep blacks, vibrant colours and fantastic contrast. There is still support for 4K/120Hz for playing nice with current-gen games consoles and powerful PCs, as well as a good range of HDR support for added vibrancy in supported content. You also get access to the newer, redesigned webOS for slick operation, and feel the benefits of some of the small refinements offered on the C3, including Quick Media Switching VRR, which prevents the momentary black screen you get when you switch inputs. It's still a capable telly, even if it's the mid-ranger.

If you're after a reliable LG OLED for less, this mid-range LG B3 OLED deal with discount code combo from LG is a fantastic option.