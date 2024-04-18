Be quick - this refurb Corsair K100 Air Wireless is down to just $100 from Corsair

I don't really know what's in the water at Corsair today, but they must be on something to have slashed the price of one of the best gaming keyboards I've tested for a hilariously low price. The Corsair K100 Air Wireless is part of an increasingly rare set of keyboards with MX Ultra Low Profie switches inside, and besides that, it's also got a solid and super-slim chassis, as well as addressable RGB and good battery life. With Corsair's 'Revival' refurbished series of reductions, this K100 Air Wireless is down to just $100 from a much higher list of $280 - that's a $180 saving.

With the K100 Air Wireless, you're getting a sleek keyboard that's only 11mm high at its slimmest point, emphasing its status as an ultra low profile keyboard. It's well-built, too with a blend of metal and plastics used in its frame, and offers a full complement of keys, including some additional macro buttons which can be programmed in Corsair's software. There is some handy RGB lighting for added vividity, and the lighting present on the K100 Air Wireless is generally excellent. It's also fully addressable in iCUE, giving you even more flexibility over how this board looks.

The big thing with the K100 Air Wireless is its MX ULP Tactile switches, which offer an especially snappy and tactile keypress which proved to be excellent for both games and general use. They’re designed more for use in high-end gaming laptops from the likes of Alienware, but make for some of the best low-profile switches available, and some of the absolute best tactile switches I've used in a keyboard to date. If you're someone who's used to a laptop style experience, but want more of a solid and tactile keypress, the ULPs work an absolute treat. Their slender total travel distance of 1.8mm also makes them especially snappy and ideal for high intensity games, too.

Connectivity comes in two wireless flavours, with the K100 Air Wireless working either over Bluetooth or Corsair's Slipstream wireless receiver for especially low latency. If you want to use the K100 Air Wireless over its bundled USB-C cable, however, then you also get the benefit of Corsair's AXON processing tech for even more responsive inputs thanks to a higher polling rate. Its battery life on a wireless connection is decent, too, with up to 50 hours of runtime with RGB enabled, which beats off the competition from Razer and Logitech by quite some margin.

The K100 Air Wireless is a fantastic wireless gaming keyboard, with good looks, some especially snappy switches, and marvellous connectivity. If you're after a particularly slender keyboard for adding into your setup with a huge discount, this deal from Corsair directly is well worth a look.