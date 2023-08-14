Upgrade your streaming setup with this Focusrite Scarlett Solo audio interface deal

If you're starting out streaming, then you're probably involved in the conundrum of whether to go for a USB or XLR microphone. For convenience, USB is a plug-and-play solution that's easy to start with, but XLR allows you to mix different components and use some of the best microphones we've tested. To get an XLR mic working, you're going to need an audio interface - that's where this Amazon deal on the Focusrite Scarlett Solo 3rd gen for £75 comes in.

As well as offering the XLR port that PCs don't come with, audio interfaces like the Scarlett also allow you to provide phantom power for XLR microphones that require it and allow you to do some basic control over the audio source before it arrives on your computer via USB.

As well as providing the benefit of a jumping-off point for more advanced setups, the Scarlett Solo 3rd Gen also offers you direct monitoring capabilities for your audio with a headphone jack on the front. This allows you to hear what you're recording in a take, and if anything needs adjusting or doesn't sound right, then you'll know right away. Some USB microphones have this built-in with a headphone jack on them, but for some setups, having it on your interface makes more sense - eg if you have a microphone on a boom arm, having a dangling headphone cable isn't ideal. What's more, the Scarlett Solo 3rd Gen can record at up to 24 bit/192kHz, giving you access to quality recordings.

Of course, as an XLR interface, the Scarlett Solo 3rd Gen isn't just designed for streamers, but also for those who want to record music. It's arguably those who'll be able to take advantage of the device's 'Air' mode, which Focusrite says can breathe more life into your recordings, through boosting the mids and top end to offer a sparklier, brighter sound.

It may be more of an entry-level interface, but for those just getting into higher-level content creation who want to take their audio game up a notch, this Amazon deal on the Focusrite Scarlett Solo 3rd Gen is definitely worth a look.