This Asus TUF Gaming A16 laptop is available from CCL for £1000 right now

Asus' Tuf Gaming A16 laptop is a potent laptop at £1300, with an all-AMD spec sheet that includes a high-end, current-gen Ryzen 7 7735HS processor and mid-range RX 7600S graphics card. Today it's also a great value option, as CCL has knocked £300 off the price, bringing it to £1000, with a free backpack and gaming mouse included.

The Asus Tuf A16's Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU and an RX 7600S GPU make it a solid option for both gaming and content creation workloads. That processor packs in eight cores, 16 threads and a boost clock of up to 4.75GHz, allowing it to perform well in tasks like video transcoding, programming and 3D rendering. What's more, the RX 7600S is a capable laptop GPU that is able to get easy 60fps or better average frame-rates in the latest games at 1080p, with FSR 2 upscaling (and FSR 3 frame generation, released today) to boost frame-rates further.

The Tuf A16 features a comfortable 16-inch display that runs at 1920x1200 with a 165Hz refresh rate for smoother motion - ideal for faster-paced games, particularly esports titles such as CS:GO and Rocket League. As an IPS screen, it also features wide viewing angles, accurate colour reproduction and full coverage of the sRGB gamut used in SDR content creation.

As well as good CPU and GPU choices, this Asus laptop also comes with a sizeable 512GB SSD and 16GB of DDR5-4800 RAM. There's also a solid selection of ports, including USB-C, USB-A and HDMI 2.1 out. Combined with this, the Tuf A16 also supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3, so it's on the edge of modernity, offering snappy speeds and a reliable connection. The addition of a backpad and gaming mouse is also a nice touch, so you're all up and running as soon as you get it.

£1000 for this Asus Tuf A16 laptop makes for quite a decent deal, and if you want a solid all-in-one option for good money, complete with a couple of handy accessories, this is a deal to consider.