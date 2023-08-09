This 2TB Micron M.2 2230 SSD is perfect for your Steam Deck, and it's £150 from Amazon

For those who missed out on the slew of deals we've seen recently on smaller form factor NVMe SSDs to go inside your Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally or similar, good news: this pint-size 2TB Micron 2400 SSD is down to £150.

This is a perfect SSD to add into your Steam Deck or Asus ROG Ally, as it offers good performance, a huge capacity and of course fits in the 22x30mm space available inside the Steam Deck and ROG Ally.

This is a particularly good deal when combined with a Valve-refurbished 64GB eMMC Steam Deck, as you can pick up one of these models for just £279 and then swap the drive for a massively larger one for that extra £150, giving you four times as much space (!!) as the 512GB refurbished model for £30 less.

This is also faster storage than the Steam Deck's built-in SSD or built-in eMMC storage, which operates at up to 2500MB/s or 300MB/s respectively. By comparison, this Micron drive is rated for max reads of 4200MB/s when hooked up to a PCIe 4.0 port, although you'll probably see closer to 3500MB/s speeds given that the Steam Deck is limited to PCIe 3.0 speeds. Whatever way you look at it though, this is a significant upgrade.

Of course, the only thing to keep in mind with a Steam Deck SSD upgrade is that it's a bit more involved than slotting in one of the quickest micro SD cards for Steam Deck. You'll need to carefully take the Steam Deck apart following this handy iFixit guide, which walks you through accessing the internals, carefully removing a heatsink, disconnecting the battery and swapping the drive. From here, you can use a USB flash drive to reinstall SteamOS. If you've worked on a desktop computer or laptop before, then this isn't any more difficult - it's just a bit fiddlier due to the smaller sizes. I'd say it's still very achieveable, you just need a bit of patience and a few tools!

If you want a lot of speedy storage for your Steam Deck or ROG Ally to put lots of games on, this 2TB Micron 2400 M.2 2230 NVMe SSD for £150 from Amazon is the deal for you.