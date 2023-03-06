The ever-popular Crucial X6 1TB portable SSD is down to £63

Crucial's lineup of portable SSDs are some of the most popular on the market, and today you can pick up their best value option, the 1TB X6, for £63. This drive normally retails for closer to £80, making this a historic low price and a deal worth writing about!

The Crucial X6 was updated with faster sequential speeds a few years back, allowing it to hit up to 800MB/s in terms of reads with good random performance too. That makes it perfectly positioned to work as portable game storage, for PC and last-gen console titles, with faster load speeds than the older mechanical hard drive you might have in your PC at the moment. The same also goes for any videos or other files, with the high speeds and instant access times making it easy to ferry downloaded files to your TV, for instance, or game directories from one computer to another.

The 1TB size here is ideal, as we often see the best value per gigabyte at this capacity and it's sufficient for dozens of even AAA games to be installed simultaneously. Speaking from experience here as someone who has a pretty sizeable library of local music and videos, putting it all on a portable SSD for ease of access is very convenient. It's worth noting at this juncture that Crucial only supples you with a USB-C to USB-C cable with the X6, but you can pick up a cheap 10Gbps USB-C to USB-A cable or adapter (eg this twin-pack of short cables for £10 or this twin-pack of adapters for £7.59) if you don't have one kicking around already.

Above: This is the kind of Amazon price graph (courtesy of the Keepa extension) we like to see.

It's also handy to know the X6 is drop-proof up to two metres, and is also resistant to extreme temperatures, shock and vibrations too, which is handy if you do plan on taking it out anywhere. The fact the X8 is solid state also lends itself to being more reliable as there aren't any moving parts, unlike with a mechanical hard drive.

If you're after an affordable and reliable portable SSD, then this Crucial X6 for £63 on Amazon is a sterling option.