The DF-favourite Roccat Burst Pro ultra-light mouse is just £20 from Amazon

Roccat's Burst Pro is one of our favourite ultra-light gaming mouse designs, offering a comfortable and lightweight design without holes, a super-flexible cable that makes it feel almost wireless and a very reasonable price point. Today that last point is in sharp focus, as the mouse has dropped from its usual price of £45 to just £20 - a fantastic deal for a gaming mouse that excels in FPS and other fast-paced genres.

This is quite a sleek and good looking mouse, it must be said, with a honeycombed chassis that takes cues from other ultralight gaming mice. As well as looking cool with its internal RGB lighting, this is also a functional design choice, as it helps to prevent dust or moisture ingress. The 68g chassis puts this firmly into the category of one of the best ultralight gaming mice out there, too, and it's actually nearly half the weight of the fan favourite Logitech G502 Hero, just to give you an idea of the mass on offer here (or lack thereof). What's also convenient about the Burst Pro is that it's an ambidextrous mouse, meaning right and left handers alike can use it.

Inside, the Burst Pro packs in the well-respected Pixart 3370 sensor, giving it 16,000 DPI in terms of sensitivity. This is a great middle ground for casual and pro players alike, and should offer you ample sensitivity for high-intensity battles in the likes of CS:GO with perfect tracking. In addition, the Burst Pro also utilises Roccat's own Titan optical switches, which also impressed us in their Vulcan line of mechanical keyboards. As optical switches, these can operate quicker than more traditional mechanical ones, saving you valuable time if you need to get shots away quickly.

RGB fans will also be pleased to find out that the Burst Pro comes with vibrant lighting that's beneath the honeycombed chassis, and works well with the white colourway on offer here. The Burst Pro is also compatible with Roccat's powerful Swarm software. On a personal level, Swarm is one of the better software packages out there for peripherals, offering convenient customisation and remapping of buttons in a slick yet rugged package. It should pair well with the Burst Pro, that's for sure.

For a mouse this powerful, £20 is an insane price, so if you've been in the market for a new ultralight gaming mouse and you want an absolute steal, the Burst Pro is a fantastic choice.