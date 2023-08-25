Get this MSI RX 6650 XT and Starfield for just £219 from Amazon right now

AMD's RX 6650 XT, on first glance, seems like a bit of an odd card, given that it's now one of three cards in AMD's mid-range lineup of GPUs that are suitable for gaming at both 1080p and 1440p. Still, though, this discount on the MSI variant from Amazon that also includes Starfield for just £219 is certainly not to be missed.

As its name suggests, the RX 6650 XT is slap bang in the middle between the 6600 XT and 6700 XT, and offers boosted clock speeds compared to the former. This helps it along to be a solid performer against NVidia's RTX 3060, and therefore a solid card at both 1080p and 1440p. As our sister site RPS noted in their review of AMD's mid-range customer, its results in the likes of Shadow of The Tomb Raider at 1080p, the 6650 XT's result of 80fps sat in the middle between AMD's RX 6600 XT and its 74fps result, and the RTX 3060's 84fps. Those higher clock speeds do make a difference.

Intriguingly, it's actually at 1440p where the 6650 XT pulls ahead of the 3060, and becomes an excellent value proposition compared to the 3060's higher markup. In Hitman 3, the 6650 XT served up a result of 107fps, compared to the RTX 3060's 92fps result. What's more, in Final Fantasy XV, the 6650 XT managed a result of 59fps, although was beaten by the RTX 3060 with its result of 63fps - it's an especially close fight. The fact is though, that for non-RT performance, the RX 6650 XT is an excellent value for money card. Combine this with the fact that the 3060 is seen for £40-£50 for virtually even performance, and AMD's card seems like a better proposition for your wallet.

This MSI card also doesn't go overboard in terms of its looks, and offers a sleek black and silver chassis, complete with a dual fan shroud and MSI logos in the centres of the fans. It's a card that has quite a minimalistic look to it that makes it an ideal choice for a wide range of PC builds, as you're not pinned into a specific colour scheme if you care about that kind of thing.

The fact also remains that you're going to be getting Starfield Premium Edition included in this bundle, as part of AMD's usual promos where if you buy a GPU, you get a free game. Given Starfield hasn't been released yet, and on PC it will cost £60 when it releases, this represents quite the coup. In taking that value off the total bundle, it makes the RX 6650 XT just £159, which is some incredible value.

For £219 from Amazon, this MSI RX 6650 XT is a brilliant value GPU for those wanting some great performance at 1080p and 1440p. The addition of Starfield only sweetens the deal further, and makes this a deal to take note of for more affordable PC gamers.