Get this 400GB SanDisk Micro SD card for its lowest price ever at Amazon UK

Usually, SD cards (and storage in a generally sense) have a pattern when it comes to the way their storage numbers are worked out - they consistently double - e.g. 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB (which is 1024GB) - but this SanDisk Ultra A1 card doesn't fit with that. It's a 400GB one, and if you want it, it's down to its lowest price ever at Amazon.

This 400GB SanDisk card has an A1 rating, which is slower than the usual A2 cards I seem to recommend, but for everyday use, it's going to be completely fine. To get an A1 rating, a card needs to have sustained sequential write speed of 10MB/s, as well as 0.5K IOPS random writes and 1.5K IOPS random reads. By comparison, this SanDisk card is rated for speeds of up to 120MB/s reads. Higher sequential reads cut down the time it takes to copy files to and from the card, and this SanDisk card is quite the quick customer.

The 400GB capacity may seem a little odd at first, but provides a solid amount for storing things on. Having a large capacity is kinda essential if you want to keep multiple AAA games installed (or just the entire library of a retro games console). 4K video footage can be quite large, especially at 60fps, so having a capacious card is great for use with drones, GoPros and other cameras too, even if it may not be as speedy as A2 cards.

What's also particularly handy about this SanDisk Micro SD card is that you also get a full-size SD card adapter. This increases the compatibility of the card to no end. There are some devices, including some laptops and cameras that only have full-size SD card slots, so being able to use this card with those devices with no performance penalty is brilliant.

£22 for a capable Micro SD card like this SanDisk candidate is a great deal, and if you want a card with a good capacity for a decent price, this is the deal for you.