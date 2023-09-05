Get the powerful AMD Ryzen 7 7700X for £289 from Ebuyer's eBay store with a code

Another day, and another excellent deal comes along thanks to an eBay discount code. Thanks to the current crop of deals available with eBay's TAKE15 code, we've seen a crop of solid deals on Ebuyer's eBay store. These have sold out pretty quickly, so it's worth keeping an eye - one such option that's still available is this reduction on AMD's powerful Ryzen 7 7700X, which can be had for £289 right now. That's within a few pounds of its lowest price on Amazon.

This is one of the most potent processors available today, and rivalled the higher end options in AMD's AM5 catalogue in the 7950X and 7900X. This is thanks to the 7700X's simpler single-chiplet design. In our review, we noted close results in the likes of Flight Simulator 2020, while the 7700X was also able to beat off the non-X3D Ryzen 7000 chips in CS:GO too. There is also a notable improvement when slotting in some speedier 6000MT/s RAM, although this is a general trend across the board of Ryzen designs.

The eight cores and 16 threads on offer with the 7700X also make it a fantastic choice for content creation workloads, too. In our benchmarking, it provided a major uptick in performance compared to last generation's 5800X - the 7700X is about 30 percent faster. While the 7900X and 7950X are better bets here, the fact remains that the 7700X makes for a better proposition for value for money, as well as for the sake of efficiency, with a much lower TDP.

With all this power in mind though, it comes with a bit of a caveat. For it to work, you will need a X670 or B650 AM5 motherboard, or you can opt for AMD's more affordable A620 chipsey. These motherboards are more expensive than their AM4 predecessors, but do bring with them some future-proofing benefits such as support for PCIe 5.0 and DDR5. The A620 'boards don't support PCIe 5.0, though, but do support DDR5, which makes them more affordable.

At the time of writing, you can also get the non-X variant of this chip, the standard Ryzen 7 7700 for a little bit cheaper at £264. It offers the same design and core/thread count, just with a 100MHz lower boost clock at 5.3GHz, and may be a better value proposition for those wanting 99 percent of what's on offer here for a little bit less.

Getting the 7700X for £289 from Ebuyer's eBay store really is a tasty proposition, and if you're someone in the market for building a new PC like I am, then you may well want to take a closer look at this.